Cosco Simple Fold High Chair, Quigley from www.walmart.com

How to Fold Cosco High Chair – 2023

Introduction

Cosco high chairs are popular choices for parents due to their convenience and functionality. Knowing how to properly fold a Cosco high chair is essential for easy storage and transportation. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of folding a Cosco high chair in 2023.

Step 1: Clear the Area

Before attempting to fold the Cosco high chair, make sure the surrounding area is clear of any obstacles. This will ensure a smooth folding process without any accidents or damage to the chair.

Step 2: Adjust the Seat

Lower the seat of the high chair to its lowest position. Most Cosco high chairs have adjustable seat heights, so make sure it is at its lowest setting before proceeding to the next step.

Step 3: Remove the Tray

To fold the Cosco high chair, you need to remove the tray first. Gently lift the tray and detach it from the chair. Set it aside in a safe place until you are ready to reassemble the high chair.

Step 4: Locate the Folding Mechanism

Look for the folding mechanism on the rear leg of the high chair. It is usually a small lever or button that you need to press or pull to initiate the folding process. Take a moment to familiarize yourself with its location.

Step 5: Engage the Folding Mechanism

Press or pull the folding mechanism as indicated to engage the folding process. Apply steady pressure until the high chair starts to fold. Keep your fingers clear of any moving parts to avoid any injuries.

Step 6: Secure the Locking Mechanism

Once the high chair is folded, locate the locking mechanism. It is typically a latch or hook that holds the chair in its folded position. Make sure the locking mechanism is engaged to prevent the chair from unfolding accidentally.

Step 7: Check for Stability

After folding the Cosco high chair, give it a gentle shake to ensure it is stable and secure. If it feels loose or unstable, double-check the locking mechanism and make any necessary adjustments.

Step 8: Store or Transport

Now that your Cosco high chair is successfully folded, you can safely store it in a designated area or transport it to another location. Consider using a storage bag or cover to protect the chair from dust and damage.

Step 9: Reassembling the High Chair

When you want to use the Cosco high chair again, follow the above steps in reverse order. Unlock the folding mechanism, unfold the chair, attach the tray, and adjust the seat height according to your preference.

Step 10: Practice and Familiarize

Practice folding and unfolding the Cosco high chair a few times to become familiar with the process. The more you practice, the easier and quicker it will be for you to fold and unfold the chair whenever needed.